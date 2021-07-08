Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 8
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
Trend:
Some 53,478 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,166 citizens, and the second one to 32,312 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 3,964,102 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,417,173 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,546,929 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
