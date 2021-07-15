Three employees of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of “Yüksəliş” competition

Teachers of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have become the winners of the “Yüksəliş” competition.

Thus, BHOS teachers Orkhan Guliyev, Ziya Mursalzade and Guldana Hidayatli took 1st, 2nd and 19th places in the competition, respectively.

In total, about 12,000 people took part in the competition.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov noted that the teaching staff of the university can be proud of being in the top twenty.

“It is a joy and success for the whole family of SOCAR and BHOS!”

Orkhan Guliyev teaches at the Process Automation Engineering Department, Ziya Mursalzade - at the Master of Business Administration Department (MBA) and Guldana Hidayatli is the head of the Quality Assurance Department of BHOS.

It should be noted that Guldana Hidayatli is a graduate of Baku Higher Oil School.

The names of the winners will be added to the Personnel Reserve Bank. In addition, they will receive from managers an annual individual development plan and a self-development grant in the amount of AZN 20,000 each.

Orkhan Guliyev and Ziya Mursalzade also hold responsible positions at SOCAR.

Note that the ““Yüksəliş” competition was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 26, 2019. The goal of the competition is to identify and support promising leaders with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities, as well as to ensure the creation of a Personnel Reserve Bank in the country.