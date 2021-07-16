Another military unit opens in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Another modular military unit supplied with modern equipment was commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war] to organize the high-level service and combat activities of military personnel, and to provide it with proper living conditions, Trend reports on July 16 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The opening of the unit is a part of the ongoing activities on the full provision, organization of the service of troops and further improvement of social and living conditions of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories, being carried out in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

On the occasion of the commissioning military units Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the minister of defense to the military personnel and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen received valuable gifts.

The office premises in the modular complex are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

The new military units in other liberated territories are being built as planned.