Azerbaijani gymnast performed on uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Today, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics for women are being held, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Marina Nekrasova, Trend reports on Sunday.
The Azerbaijani gymnast has already demonstrated performance on uneven bars, for which she received 10.833 points.
Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3.
Note that the license for the Olympics, won by Marina Nekrasova, became the first in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.
