Ban on import of poultry products from US to Azerbaijan lifted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The ban on the import of poultry products from the US to Azerbaijan has been lifted, Trend reports on Aug. 4 referring to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the spread of low-pathogenic bird flu was prevented in North and South Carolina.

In this regard, a decision was made to cancel the ban on the import of poultry products into Azerbaijan from those states.

The relevant information was also passed on to the State Customs Committee.

The World Organization for Animal Health recommends taking into account the epizootic situation in countries during international trade in poultry products and live poultry, constantly check and comply with veterinary and sanitary requirements at the poultry enterprises to prevent outbreaks of bird flu.