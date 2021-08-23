Baku to host World Cups in various gymnastics for three consecutive years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held a video conference, during which, in addition to a number of issues, the places and dates of the World Cups in various gymnastic disciplines for the period 2022-2024 were also approved, Trend reports referring to the FIG website.

According to the competition diary, seven of the scheduled tournaments will be held in Baku (Azerbaijan).

Thus, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cups will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan: in 2022 - March 31-April 3; in 2023 - March 9-12; in 2024 - March 7-10.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cups are to be held in Baku: in 2022 - April 22-24; in 2023 - April 21-23; in 2024 - April 19-21.

In addition to these competitions, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is planned to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on February 12-13, 2022.