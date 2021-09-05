Harmony of antiquity and modernity in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Baku city, as the foreign guests stressed, is one of the most dynamically changing cities in the world.
Those enjoying the view of the Caspian Sea and its pearl - Baku admire the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital.
The charming beauty of Baku was captured by Trend photo correspondent Zaur Mustafayev.
Trend presents this photo session.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better