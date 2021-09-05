Residents of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district visit Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5
Trend:
The trip of a group of residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, to their hometown continues, Trend reports.
As part of the trip, residents of Aghdam visited the Juma Mosque and prayed there.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better