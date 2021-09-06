Azerbaijan's Day.Az information portal marking 18-year anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Day.Az news portal marks the 18th anniversary of its creation on September 6.

Day.Az remains one of the leading news websites in Azerbaijan. In recent years, the website has been technologically updated in accordance with the latest global trends. A multifunctional portal was created on the basis of the website.

Day.Az includes an information platform, its own @day.az mail service, DayTube video hosting, jobs.day.az job search service, a weather.day.az platform for the most detailed weather forecast for all regions of Azerbaijan, online schedule flights of Heydar Aliyev International Airport - avia.day.az, service of exchange rates in all banks of the country - azn.day.az, and much more.

DayTube provides its readers not only with the opportunity to watch, download and share interesting videos, but also an extensive collection of Azerbaijani movies. Besides, in cooperation with the Ukrainian platform Megogo DayTube offers visitors a wide range of popular foreign films for watching online.

The popularity of Day.Az in social networks is growing rapidly. The website's Facebook page has over 200,000 fans, while over 650,000 users are subscribers to DayTube video portal.

Moreover, the portal is actively expanding its audience on Twitter and Telegram.

The staff of the Trend International Information Agency congratulates their colleagues on this significant date and wishes them new creative successes and prosperity.