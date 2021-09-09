Azerbaijan Ministry of Education approves curriculum for individual education

9 September 2021
Azerbaijan Ministry of Education approves curriculum for individual education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev signed an order on the approval of the curriculum for individual education, Trend reports via Ministry of Education.

The order was signed in order to organize and regulate the individual education of people who have been out of general education institutions for a long time.

According to the order, the curriculum for the 2021-2022 academic year, as well as "Notes on the curriculum", has been approved.

The Department of Information and Provision of Services to Citizens of the Ministry of Education has been instructed to bring this order with appendices to the relevant structural divisions.

The Public Relations Sector will ensure that this order is posted on the Ministry's website.

Control over the execution of the order was entrusted to Deputy Minister Firudin Gurbanov.

Follow the author on Twitter: @ElchinMehdiyev

