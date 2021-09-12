Work is underway on construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam - Azerbaijan's Education Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Work is underway on the construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said in an interview to Real TV channel, Trend reports.

Minister noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions in connection with the construction of schools in the liberated territories.

"Soon, perhaps in the coming months, we can witness wonderful events for the opening of schools in Shusha and Aghdam. It is gratifying that today we are talking about plans to construction schools in Shusha and Aghdam," he said.