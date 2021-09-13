Azerbaijan talks possibly testing Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13
Trend:
Turkey's first domestic vaccine against coronavirus, TURKOVAC, may be tested in Azerbaijan, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The negotiations are currently underway.
