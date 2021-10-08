Azerbaijan to organize vocational education under credit system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Teaching at the level of higher vocational technical education in vocational education institutions of Azerbaijan will be organized according to the credit system in the manner established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, Trend reports.

According to the amendment stipulated to the law "On Education", graduates who have completed vocational education will be issued an appropriate state document on education - a diploma or certificate.

It is noted that the state document on vocational education at the level of higher vocational technical education will give the right to enter a higher educational institution and will be considered the basis for obtaining higher education at the next level of education.

The correspondence of programs of specialties at the level of higher technical vocational education with educational programs is ensured, and credits recruited by graduates - sub-bachelors who have successfully completed this level of education, will be taken into account by higher educational institutions in the corresponding specialties of the bachelor's level.