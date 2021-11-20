No growth in mortality from COVID-19 recorded in Azerbaijan - TABIB
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The rate of mortality from coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn’t grown in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said, Trend reports.
Garayeva made the remark at an international conference on "COVID-19: Early and Late Consequences" in Baku.
According to her, the rate of mortality from COVID-19 reflects the proportion of deaths among people with a confirmed diagnosis.
Deaths from COVID-19 are associated with the course of the disease, she added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - Special rep of Azerbaijani president
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Ukrainian gymnast hails organization level of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku
Baku holds tree planting campaign within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO/VIDEO)
FIG World Championships in Baku: Belarusian gymnasts win gold medal in men's team competition in trampoline
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)