Azerbaijan shares data on mine accidents for Nov. 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Nine people suffered in mine explosions in Azerbaijan in November 2021, Trend reports referring to the ‘Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines’ Public Association.

According to the message, these data were obtained from the official structures, regional coordinators and other sources.

“One civilian died in a mine explosion in November,” the message said. “Eight people, including a sapper, a border guard, two servicemen of internal troops and four civilians, were wounded as a result of mine explosions.”

“During the reporting period, six incidents occurred as a result of anti-personnel mine explosions while one incident - an anti-tank mine explosion,” the message said.

According to the message, mine explosions occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Aghdam, Goranboy, Lachin, Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

“Some 97 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered as a result of mine explosions and unexploded ordnance since early 2021,” the message said.