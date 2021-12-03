Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO)

Society 3 December 2021 14:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 49 prisoners were released from correctional institution #17 of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice as part of the act of amnesty, announced in connection with Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova told Trend on Dec. 3.

“Earlier, 73 people were released as part of the amnesty act,” Sabitova added. “In total, 122 people were released from the correctional institution #17. The amnesty act, the execution of which was launched on November 5, will cover more than 500 prisoners of correctional institution #17.”

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering of the document into force.

Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan sees growth of trading via Baku Stock Exchange
Azerbaijan sees growth of trading via Baku Stock Exchange
Partnered with Azerbaijani banks, VISA actively developing technologies for issuing digital cards
Partnered with Azerbaijani banks, VISA actively developing technologies for issuing digital cards
SOFAZ significantly increases volume of currency sold at auctions
SOFAZ significantly increases volume of currency sold at auctions
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian business sector sees average monthly salary increase Georgia 15:22
Azerbaijan preparing development strategy for Karabakh - Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO) Politics 15:17
Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani soldier neutralized - MoD Society 15:09
Azerbaijan releases 14 prisoners from correctional institution № 16 as part of amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 14:53
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 14:34
Australia calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to delimit and demarcate state borders Politics 14:29
Azerbaijan sees growth of trading via Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:24
Azerbaijan to release 65 female prisoners within act of amnesty Society 14:16
Georgia’s domestic supply of natural gas slightly decreases Georgia 14:14
Azerbaijan clears almost half of "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park of mines - minister Economy 14:08
Azerbaijan releases seven prisoners within act of amnesty (PHOTO) Society 13:55
Azernews newspaper selected as media partner of ECO from Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 13:37
bp is first company to use flexible approach in management of energy resources during pandemic Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkey’s fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 13:32
EU firms in infrastructure sector spent higher share of their investment on energy efficiency Oil&Gas 13:22
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies Economy 13:15
Share of EU firms investing in improving energy efficiency falls Oil&Gas 13:11
Partnered with Azerbaijani banks, VISA actively developing technologies for issuing digital cards Economy 13:09
Azerbaijan expands list of goods not covered by VAT refund Economy 13:07
Georgia’s electricity exports triple Georgia 13:06
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Further strengthening of Azerbaijan's army is one of important tasks – PM Politics 13:02
Azerbaijan discloses expenses on COVID-19 vaccination Society 13:02
Opening of Zangazur corridor is one of most important issues – PM Politics 13:01
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 13:00
Over half of EU firms affected by physical climate change risks Oil&Gas 12:59
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 12:51
Head of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service visits servicemen injured in recent helicopter crash Society 12:38
Average salary in Israel rises 2.9% Israel 12:27
EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages Uzbekistan 12:17
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for local Aliaga port in 10M2021 Turkey 12:13
Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum size for 2022 Economy 12:12
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts amount of need criterion for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution No. 1 (PHOTO) Society 12:10
Kazakhstan reports increase in bilateral trade with Germany Business 12:09
New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday US 12:01
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry reveals number of people released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 11:53
Value of Azerbaijan's export to Italy grows in 10M2021 Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts state budget for 2022 Economy 11:50
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 11:49
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 11:49
Uzbekistan to consider five main directions of development of co-op with EAEU Uzbekistan 11:46
Azerbaijan’s parliament honors memory of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 11:35
Nobel Oil Announces Major Rebrand Society 11:33
Warrant officer of Azerbaijan Army dies in accident Society 11:21
Kazakhstan's monthly food price indicators rising Business 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 3 Georgia 11:04
Snam finalizes acquisition of stake in East Mediterranean Gas Company Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijan allows 'UK Anglo Asian Mining' to develop Vezhnali deposit in Zangilan district Economy 10:56
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:47
SOFAZ significantly increases volume of currency sold at auctions Economy 10:47
World community should support efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations – FM Politics 10:46
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 10M2021 Turkey 10:36
Flight recorders to help reveal cause of helicopter crash in Azerbaijan – security expert Society 10:35
Natural gas prices may face headwinds from Omicron variant Oil&Gas 10:31
OPEC+ decision adds substantial downside risk to oil prices Oil&Gas 10:27
FLNG solutions could become more common in regions with large reserves of untapped natural gas Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani, Turkish online portals sign memorandum of understanding Azerbaijan 10:11
Belarus ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – FM Politics 10:10
Georgia becomes member of UN World Tourism Organization Executive Board Georgia 10:09
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender for cargo insurance Tenders 10:07
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 2 Uzbekistan 10:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 3 Finance 09:59
Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:47
Azerbaijan increases electricity imports from Iran, Russia, Georgia Oil&Gas 09:33
Action plan underway within 'Peace4Culture' initiative - Azerbaijani minister Society 09:32
FMs of Azerbaijan, Greece talk current state of bilateral relations (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Icelandic companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy field Politics 09:28
SOCAR employee goes missing in Caspian Sea Society 09:20
France's Macron nears UAE Rafale fighter jet deal Europe 08:36
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
SpaceX delivers 50 satellites into orbit World 07:13
724 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 06:27
U.S. to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico US 05:31
Coronavirus cases in South Africa nearly triple in three days World 04:29
Apple reveals 2021 App Store Award winners Other News 03:47
Ronaldo passes 800-goal mark with double in win over Arsenal World 02:41
Germany to introduce stricter COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people Europe 01:49
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel Europe 00:48
Turkey's foreign trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 00:01
Egyptian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with helicopter crash (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 23:49
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 2 December 23:07
European Peace Facility allocates €12.75 mln to Georgian Defence Forces Georgia 2 December 22:37
Turkey won't prioritize high interest rates: New Finance Minister Turkey 2 December 22:05
Iran intends to actively participate in negotiations in Vienna Nuclear Program 2 December 21:16
Armenia did not provide Azerbaijan with all maps of minefields - FM Politics 2 December 20:24
Azerbaijan to increase its transit potential within One Belt - One Road project - expert Transport 2 December 19:58
Azerbaijan's oil production quota within OPEC + to increase in Jan. 2022 Economy 2 December 19:47
Armenia does not fulfill all obligations within trilateral statement - Azerbaijani FM Politics 2 December 19:33
Karabakh conflict, which lasted for almost 30 years, is over – Azerbaijani FM Politics 2 December 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives President of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (VIDEO) Politics 2 December 19:17
Azerbaijan proposed measures for post-war co-op to OSCE and still awaiting response – FM Politics 2 December 19:16
Meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi is huge step forward – FM Politics 2 December 19:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with US Secretary of State (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 19:03
Azerbaijan may increase funding for science and education sectors ICT 2 December 19:01
Azerbaijani, Estonian FMs meet within 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm Politics 2 December 19:00
President Ilham Aliyev receives world-renowned scientist Aziz Sancar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 December 18:34
All news