Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani soldier neutralized - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
A man of Armenian origin who attacked an Azerbaijani soldier has been neutralized, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Will be updated
