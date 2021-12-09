Azerbaijan considers providing media entities with preferential loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Media Development Agency continues discussions with theSmall and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), and the proposals of the relevant structures for the media are being considered, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said at a meeting with representatives and heads of media entities, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, it is planned to provide media entities with the opportunity to use preferential loans.

"In addition, it is planned to create a platform between MEDIA and business entities. New rules for media support projects have been prepared. Along with 18 print media, financial support for 39 websites has begun for the first time," the head of the agency said.