Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation on death of two people in mine explosion in Shusha

A criminal case on the death of two people as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district was initiated, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

During the preliminary investigation of the incident, the prosecution structures revealed that 22-year-old employees of the Voltac contracting company Orkhan Khanatov and 28-year-old employees of Cengiz Insaat LLC Vusal Gandiyev died as a result of a mine explosion during repair and construction work in Shusha district.

The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office filed a criminal case under Article 120.2.4 (murder with special cruelty or in a dangerous way) and other articles of the Criminal Code.

Presently, investigative measures are being taken.