Innovation Management &TRIZ Institute representatives visited the National Aviation Academy

December 9, 2021 at the invitation of the National Aviation Academy, Chairman of the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute Prof. Dr. Ali Kutvan and the executive director of the institute Natig Aliyev visited the Academy.

The guests were introduced to the Museum of the History of Civil Aviation of the National Aviation Academy, the Flight Training Center, the House of Students' Creativity, and the Aviation Modeling Laboratory.

Further, the guests were greeted by the first vice-rector of the academy Adalat Samedov, after which the participants of the meeting discussed with the teaching staff the importance of using technologies and methods of TRIZ in training, practice and development of civil aviation. and noted the importance of the direct participation of TRIZ Masters in this regard.

In his opening remarks, the Scientific Secretary of the National Aviation Academy, Professor Khagani Abdullaev noted the special promising role of the application of TRIZ technology in the field of aviation.

Professor Ali Kutvan noted the importance of the following work using the international relations of the institute he headed:

-Training of TRIZ teachers at the National Aviation Academy according to the program 40 + 40 hours;

-Preparation and adaptation of didactic materials and textbooks for TRIZ courses, development of TRIZ course programs;

-Organization of experimental TRIZ courses and development of training programs at the National Aviation Academy;

​-Involvement of students in activities for the application of knowledge on TRIZ (competitions, conferences, participation in solving practical problems);

- Development of online TRIZ distance learning courses for students;

Presenting information about the International Competition "TRIZ Cup 2022" (TRİZ Developers Summit), Natig Aliyev noted that at the previous competition, teachers and students of the MAA were presented for Diplomas.

Deans of faculties (Associate Professor Nazim Nagiyev, Associate Professor Ilgar Mamedov and Associate Professor Agayeva Sevda) and heads of departments (Corresponding Member of ANAS Ismayilov Ismail and Associate Professor Iskendarov Islam) emphasized the importance of applying various aspects of TRIZ.

There is a plan to work together in the future. The organizational work on the implementation of TRIZ at the NAA was entrusted to Fuad Dadashov, head of the artificial intelligence technology department, and Yahya Akhadov, Farrukha Alikhumbatov, the engineers of the department.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to create a joint methodological council on TRIZ to address these issues.

Signing of a Memorandum between IMTI and MAA is expected.