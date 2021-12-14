Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Dubai EXPO 2020 as part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports.
The minister got acquainted with the interior of the pavilion.
Cavushoglu wrote his heartfelt words in the pavilion's memory book.
"I was glad to visit the pavilion of Azerbaijan today. Congratulations for setting up the pavilion, which comprehensively represents Azerbaijan. One nation, two states, Turkey-Azerbaijan," Turkish FM wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev has joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over dinner in Brussels (PHOTO)
Putin, Macron hope for productivity of upcoming meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels
Azerbaijani Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters eyes to export products to more countries
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of natural gas to four NATO members and this number may grow - President of Azerbaijan
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens in Zangilan on border with Armenia (PHOTO)