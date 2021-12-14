Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Dubai EXPO 2020 as part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports.

The minister got acquainted with the interior of the pavilion.

Cavushoglu wrote his heartfelt words in the pavilion's memory book.

"I was glad to visit the pavilion of Azerbaijan today. Congratulations for setting up the pavilion, which comprehensively represents Azerbaijan. One nation, two states, Turkey-Azerbaijan," Turkish FM wrote.