Bakcell supported the first Annual Innovation Summit organized in Baku by PASHA Holding (PHOTO)

On 17th of December, Baku hosted the first Summit dedicated to Corporate Innovation topic. Organized for the first time in Azerbaijan by PASHA Holding, the summit was held with support of Bakcell, PASHA Bank, PASHA Life, Kapital Bank, PASHA Insurance, BP and Caspian Innovation Center.

The summit featured world-famous keynote speakers, such as Google’s Chief Innovation Evangelist Dr. Frederik G. Pferdt, Professor at London Business School and Education Management Consultant Julian Birkinshaw and Strategy, Growth, and Transformation Expert Kaihan Krippendorff. The guest speakers shared their valuable thoughts on how innovation drives competitive advantages, unlocking internal corporate innovation and a future-ready mindset.

Moreover, the summit included a panel discussion session, where the keynote speakers together with CEO’s of local companies and government representatives, including Bakcell CEO Rainer Rathgeber, discussed corporate innovations, partnerships in this area, challenges and experience of applying innovations in business.

Note that more than 400 business and industry leaders from local and international businesses and organizations took part in the event.