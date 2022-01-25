French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper renews interface (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper has renewed interface that meets all modern media trends and now it is easier for people to read news and other materials posted on the website.

The latest innovations and developments which are used by the world's leading media outlets were used during the redesign.

This made Lagazetteaz.fr website not only more functional but also more convenient for readers in terms of rapid download and update.

The changes will allow Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper to further strengthen its role in France’s information space in a short period of time.