French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper renews interface (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
The French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper has renewed interface that meets all modern media trends and now it is easier for people to read news and other materials posted on the website.
The latest innovations and developments which are used by the world's leading media outlets were used during the redesign.
This made Lagazetteaz.fr website not only more functional but also more convenient for readers in terms of rapid download and update.
The changes will allow Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper to further strengthen its role in France’s information space in a short period of time.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)