Azerbaijan finds body of senior lieutenant, who went missing in in Kalbajar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
The body of missing senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Fuad Baghirov was found as a result of search and rescue operations with the involvement of personnel and using special equipment of the Azerbaijani army stationed in Kalbajar district, as well as with the involvement of the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on January 31, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
“The leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the serviceman,” the message said.
