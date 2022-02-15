Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Search continues for persons accused of riots which took place in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city in 1988, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, said, Trend reports.

According to Avazov, work is underway in this direction.

"In 1988, Eduard Grigoryan, the organizer of the events in Sumgayit, and others were put on the wanted list. Currently, operational-search measures are being carried out in this case. Work is underway to bring these people to the investigation," he added.

In March 2020, Azerbaijani government submitted a document to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly in connection with the events in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city as of February 1988

According to the document presented to the General Assembly by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, the official investigation confirmed that the February 1988 events were prepared and carried out by the Armenian extremist organizations to undermine Azerbaijan’s authority and hide Armenia’s illegal occupation intentions.

As a result of riots in Sumgayit city, 32 people were killed on the night of February 28, 1988, 26 of them are Armenians, six - Azerbaijanis.