Azerbaijan preparing for 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The preparation is underway for the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in the park in the Khatai district of Azerbaijan’s Baku city, in which the Cry of the Mother monument has been erected, Head of the Department for Social, Political and Humanitarian Issues of the Executive Power of Khatai district Panah Imanov told Trend.

Imanov added that landscaping work is underway in the park, flowers are being planted.

“As in previous years, banners about the genocide are planned to be fixed on the facades of buildings along Khojaly Avenue this year,” the head of the department said. “The work will be completed soon.”

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.