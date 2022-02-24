Preparations for World Championship in Baku in full swing - head coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Preparations for the World Competition among Age Categories and the World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku are in full swing, Head Coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics Irada Gurbanova told Trend at the 27th Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics.

The capital of Azerbaijan will host the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions on March 3-6, and the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on March 10-13.

"Preparations for international competitions are underway, trainings are being held twice a day, good working conditions have been created for athletes. Strong gymnasts from different countries will take part in the competitions, and we have an uphill battle ahead. Watching the performances at the Championship today, I thought psychologically mature gymnasts are ready for the championship. This is the main team, athletes have competitive experience, so I hope they will cope," Gurbanova said.

Speaking about the Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics, the head coach noted that the competitions have been organized after a long break.

“I am very glad they have taken place. Sure, I wish I could see more participants, but we should not forget the time when many clubs did not work due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics are of great importance for us, as they can be considered big control practices for athletes who are going to represent Azerbaijan in two major international competitions," she said.

According to Gurbanova, the gymnasts participating in the Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics are in high spirits.

“Athletes must always be ready, a competitive atmosphere is important for the very young ones. We have favourite gymnasts who have a broad experience. There are also some athletes practicing in the same team for only six months, and for sure, it is not easy to achieve mutual work during such a short period," the head coach added.

On February 24-25, the 27th Azerbaijan Competition and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 41 athletes representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and specialized Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve #13 of Nizami district of Baku are participating in the competitions.

During the two-day competitions, women's pairs are competing for medals in the all-around competitions - in the "kids" age categories (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); men's pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); women's groups - "kids" (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old) and "juniors" (13-19 years old).