Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Some 4,558 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 466 citizens, the second dose to 525, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,188 citizens. Some 379 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,674,449 vaccine doses were administered, 5,342,437 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,842,755 people - the second dose, 3,247,205 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 242,052 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.