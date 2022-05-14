Fake messages spread on behalf of Trend news agency and SOCAR - statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. In recent days, fake messages have been posted on social networks and on various web pages in which scammers, using the Trend news agency's banner, offer citizens to go to a platform through which they can supposedly 'invest or find a job' in the SOCAR state oil company of Azerbaijan.

Trend news agency declares that these messages are not related to the agency, have never been posted on the website or in the company's information products.

Trend news agency urges citizens to be careful, not to succumb to the tricks of scammers and, if necessary, contact law enforcement agencies.