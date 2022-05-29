Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Some 27 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1 citizens, the second dose to 2, while the third dose and the next doses to 22 citizens. Some 2 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,721,284 vaccine doses were administered, 5,347,501 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,848,699 people - the second dose, 3,279,440 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 245,644 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.