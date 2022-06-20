Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,753,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,263 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,231 people – the second dose, 3,300,756 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.