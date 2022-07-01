Azerbaijan develops clinical protocol for diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Public Health and Reforms Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health has prepared a clinical protocol for the diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox, the center told Trend.

The protocol approved by the relevant decision of the Scientific and Medical Council of the Health Ministry is designed for therapists, pediatricians, family doctors, emergency doctors, as well as specialists in infectious and skin-venereal diseases.

The protocol was prepared by specialists of the Public Health and Reforms Center, the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, the Strategic Development Department of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), and the Infectious Diseases Department of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Monkeypox was first identified in African countries in 1970. The first monkeypox cases outside Africa were reported in the US in 2003.