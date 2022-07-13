Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares results of weekly mine clearing work in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. A total of 46 anti-personnel and five anti-tank mines were detected and neutralized during de-mining operations in the Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], from July 4 through July 8, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to ANAMA, in the reporting period, 264 unexploded ordnances were also detected and neutralized.

Totally, 586 hectares of the territories were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, added the agency.