Azerbaijan, Pakistan should enhance media co-op – Associated Press of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Pakistan should enhance media cooperation, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Akhtar Munir told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Conference on 'Deepening media reforms: towards new goals', organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan on July 21.

"Our countries have established excellent cooperation in various fields. We support each other on the world stage, exchange views on different international topics. Media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan should further be strengthened," Munir said.

He noted that journalists should review their priorities and focus more on such topics as climate change, global warming, as well as humanitarian and social problems.

He also congratulated the Media Development Agency on organizing a successful conference and launching a new web platform.

Munir outlined the importance of the International Media Forum to be held in Shusha on July 22 for reviving Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

"These lands are now being revived, so that tomorrow's forum is of particular significance from this perspective," he said.