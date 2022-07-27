Azerbaijani minister talks expediency of extending school year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The major factor affecting the quality of education is the number of school days, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on the "Socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and other issues on July 27, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the school year in a number of countries lasts an average of 42-44 weeks, while in Azerbaijan – a total of 36 weeks. Therefore, it would be worthwhile to extend the school year.

"However, this is a serious dilemma for our society. Our reform regarding the extension of the school year until June 14 has not been fully accepted yet. Some people assume that this can harm human health, but these fears have no scientific justification. The more a child is educated, the brighter his future will be," Amrullayev stated.