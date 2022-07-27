Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. A total of 2,289 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 464 citizens, the second dose to 104 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,440 citizens. Some 281 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,810,252 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,467 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,346 people – the second dose, 3,333,814 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,625 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.