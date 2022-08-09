One-time payments to be assigned for disabled Azerbaijani vets of first Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The provision of one-time payments is being successfully carried out in Azerbaijan, which is another example of President Ilham Aliyev's concern for those disabled in the first Karabakh war, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

Another 700 persons disabled in the first Karabakh war, whose data is in electronic systems, have been proactively assigned the lump-sum payments.

The funds have been transferred to their bank accounts, which they are notified about through SMS.

The citizens, who have not been assigned a one-time payment due to the lack of information in electronic systems and relevant archives about injuries that they received during military service before August 2, 1997, must submit the relevant documents to receive a lump-sum payment in the manner indicated by the link: https://sosial.gov.az/post_576347.