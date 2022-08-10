Azerbaijani female wrestlers reach next stage of competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani female wrestlers reached the next stage of the competitions by defeating their rivals from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Four-time Olympic medalist, two-time world champion eight-time European champion, two-time winner of the European Games and the IV Islamic Solidarity Games Maria Stadnik and Alyona Kolesnik defeated their rivals from Kazakhstan with a score of 10:0 and 12:0, respectively, and secured entry to the next stage of the competition.

In the second stage of competitions Kolesnik defeated her Uzbek rival Dilfuza Aimbetova.

Azerbaijan already won 3 medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze.