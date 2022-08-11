Azerbaijani weightlifter grabs bronze at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani weightlifter Nazila Ismayilova captured bronze at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya.

Azerbaijani national team has totally won five gold and five silver medals, as well as four bronze medals at the games until now.