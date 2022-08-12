Construction of Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway rapidly continues (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 10:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The construction of Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway with a lenght of 81,6 kilometers which connects liberated from occupation Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojali and Shusha districts and originates from the M6 Hajigabul-Goradiz-Agbend-Zangezur corridor, continues at a rapid pace, Trend reports via State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being built with 4-6 lanes in accordance with the I technical degree. So, the first 48 kilometers of the road consist of six lanes, and 48-81,6 kilometers consist of four lanes. The width of the roadway is 29,5 and 21,5 meters, respectively.

Some 137 drainage channels are being laid on the territory, 30 underground crossings, seven road bridges, seven tunnels are being built - T1A (3,303 meters), T1 (351,5 meters), T2 (550 meters), T3 (681,5 meters), T4 (570 meters), T5 (478,5 meters) and T6 (526 meters), as well as nine viaducts.

Construction work on tunnels T4, T5 and T6 are already in the final stage. So, earthworks, laying of concrete, laying of drainage and cable pipes have been completed. Currently, work is being carried out on laying asphalt concrete pavement inside the tunnels, as well as at the entrances and exits.

Excavation and concrete works have also been completed in tunnels T1, T2 and T3. Work continues on laying cable pipes, concreting, etc.

Currently, construction work continues on 8 of the 9 viaducts that are planned to be built. During the construction of three viaducts, concreting is carried out for the first time in Azerbaijan by the method of horizontal sliding of formwork. Concreting works have already been completed on the viaduct, which is built on 79,7 kilometers of road and has an average length of 380 meters. Currently, work on the viaduct in this direction is at the final stage.

The construction of road bridges, underpasses, round culverts and rectangular monolithic pipes continues. The total percentage of work performed on artificial structures of the facility has surpassed 70 percent.

Excavation work is also continuing along the road. Thus, according to the project, work continues on the expansion of the road, the construction of a new roadbed, as well as the construction of a road foundation using a sand-gravel mixture. Asphalting works have begun on the sections where the road base is ready.

In addition, work is being carried out on the construction of a road junction on the connecting section of the Victory Road with the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

The construction of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented on the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions and plays an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.