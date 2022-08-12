Azerbaijani wrestlers advance to next stage of competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Rafig Huseynov has advanced to the next stage of competitions at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Huseynov defeated the Afghan athlete Ahmad Nabizada with a score of 8:0.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Taleh Mammadov also advanced to the next stage of the competition after defeating an athlete from Saudi Arabia, Mesfer Alsubaie with a score of 11:0.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.