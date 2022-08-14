Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov won a gold medal in aerobic gymnastics competitions at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

A member of aerobic gymnastics team Dolmatov ranked first among men in the individual program.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.