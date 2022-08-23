Azerbaijan confirms 622 more COVID-19 cases, 678 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Azerbaijan has detected 622 new COVID-19 cases, 678 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 809,335 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 795,900 of them have recovered, and 9,795 people have died. Currently, 3,640 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,442 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,127,158 tests have been conducted so far.