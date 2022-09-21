Azerbaijan can show its sportsmanship on world arena through equestrian polo - president of world polo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Polo is an excellent way for Azerbaijan to show its sportsmanship on world arena, President of World Polo Reto Gaudenzi told reporters, Trend reports.

"I'm very glad to having organized this game with Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, with such fantastic team and players," he said.

According to Gaudenzi, opening of new grass polo ground will further contribute to the development of this sport in Azerbaijan.

"Since Azerbaijan is known for its Karabakh horses, polo is a significant advertisement for the country and its sportsmanship," he added.

Earlier, a friendly equestrian polo match was held between the 'Elite Horse and Polo Club' team representing Azerbaijan and the 'Grand Champions Polo Club' team from the US. The match was organized in connection with the opening of two new polo grounds in Baku and ended with a tie (6:6).