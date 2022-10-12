Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan plans to hold international conference in Shusha - chairman of press council

Society Materials 12 October 2022 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans to hold international conference in Shusha - chairman of press council

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An international conference is planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the National Press Day, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Mejid made this remark during the signing of memorandum of understanding between Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Press Council of Azerbaijan.

He noted the importance of international cooperation in this field, adding that Press Council of Azerbaijan is conduction the relevant work.

"The Press Council believes that holding an international conference in Shusha on July 29 on National Press Day can contribute to the development of international cooperation," Mejid said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more