Azerbaijan plans to hold international conference in Shusha - chairman of press council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An international conference is planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the National Press Day, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Mejid made this remark during the signing of memorandum of understanding between Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Press Council of Azerbaijan.

He noted the importance of international cooperation in this field, adding that Press Council of Azerbaijan is conduction the relevant work.

"The Press Council believes that holding an international conference in Shusha on July 29 on National Press Day can contribute to the development of international cooperation," Mejid said.