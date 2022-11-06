Azerbaijan extends period of duty-free import of medical masks and materials for their production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The period of exemption from import customs duties on materials for medical masks (for surgical operations or procedures) has been extended, Trend reports citing Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Cabinet of Ministers made amendments in the "Nomenclature of goods for foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, rates of import and export customs duties".

The two-layered or single-layered nonwoven materials for production of medical masks (for surgical operations and procedures) are exempted from import customs duty until December 31, 2024. Previously, it was until December 31, 2022.

At the same time, the period of exemption from import customs duty for medical (for surgical operations or procedures) masks and medical (for surgical operations or procedures) respirators shall also be extended for 2 years.

This decree will enter into force 30 days after the date of its publication.