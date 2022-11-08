Victory Day celebrated in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 8. Natives from the Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district celebrated the Victory Day for the first time on their native land, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Moreover, a trip was organized for scientists, who were internally displaced from Zangilan, to these territories.

The visitors viewed the modern infrastructure of the Aghali village. They're also scheduled to visit the Zangilan International Airport, the city mosque under construction, and other places.

Will be updated