New chairman of Azerbaijani AZERTAC Board introduced to staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev​ introduced new Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Vugar Aliyev to the staff on November 28, Trend reports.

While delivering a speech at the event, Hajiyev conveyed instructions and recommendations of the Azerbaijani president.

Vugar Aliyev thanked the head of state for the confidence placed in him.