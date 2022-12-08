Azerbaijan names amount of expenses of YASHAT Foundation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. A total of 75.8 million manat ($44.6 million) of revenues was collected by Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation (established to create a transparent, effective and accessible platform to support disabled military servicemen and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the country), the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, the total expenses on YASHAT’s activity directions amounted to over 71 million manat ($41.7 million), and the balance of funds – 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million).

Expenses for improving the living conditions of 2020 Second Karabakh War veterans and martyr families equaled 41 million manat ($24.1 million), education, training and development of creative potential – 1.3 million manat ($760,000), he said.

Besides, 6.7 million manat ($3.9 million) was spent on consumer loans and repayment of other debt obligations of the war veterans and martyr families, and 22.4 million manat ($13.18 million) - on treatment and psychological support, Huseynov added.