Azerbaijan restores gas supply to Imishli (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Gas supply to Azerbaijan’s Imishli has been restored, spokesperson for Azerigas Production Union of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) Eldaniz Valiyev told Trend on December 13.

According to Valiyev, on December 10, due to a sharp increase of cold in the country, and unstable weather conditions, failures in gas supply to a number of villages in the Imishli, Guba, Gusar, Lerik, and Astara districts were recorded.

"Employees of emergency service of Azerigas were sent to the indicated districts. As a result of the measures taken, the problem was eliminated in the Imishli district and the gas supply was restored. Operational work is currently underway to eliminate a similar problem in other districts,” he said.

“In some places, the terrain is difficult, and severe weather conditions hinder intensive work, however, despite this, all measures are being taken to restore gas supply. Depending on the weather conditions, the problem will be eliminated in the coming days," the spokesperson said.